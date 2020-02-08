The following area students were recently named to the State Technical College of Missouri Honor Roll for the fall semester.
California: Gage Bryant, Tyler Embry, Turner Myers, Austin Oswald, Justin Patten, Ashley Sommerer, Brooklyn VanLoo.
Clarksburg: Bryant Carpenter.
Clinton: Grant Arcano, Kirby Williams.
Cole Camp: Kole Eckhoff.
Gravois Mills: Devin Radcliff.
Higginsville: Eli Dyer.
La Monte: Zachary Weber.
Leeton: Jed Roberts.
Lexington: Benjamin Doyle, Hannah Martin.
Nelson: Jonathan Sprigg.
Otterville: Sean Langton II.
Pilot Grove: Celine Dodson.
Rocky Mount: Jack Shannon.
Sedalia: Carrie McClain.
Stover: Kayla Nolting.
Versailles: Garrett Boatright.
Warrensburg: Bryce Tayloe.
Warsaw: Christopher Collins.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.