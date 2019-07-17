The following area students recently graduated from State Technical College of Missouri.
Blairstown: Dalton Anstine.
Boonville: Zachary Hallowell.
California: Hunter Heimericks, Tyler Long.
Cole Camp: Austin Berendzen, Adisen Harms, Reece Henning, Vance Hesse.
Gravois Mills: David Connor.
Holden: Austin Loveall.
Jamestown: Isaac Imhoff.
Kingsville: Brett Pinkley.
Knob Noster: Ryan Schumacher.
La Monte: Destin McMurray.
Marshall: Nathaniel Withey.
Sedalia: Brent Jordan, Kendrick Logan, Audrey Williams.
Versailles: Alex Young.
Warrensburg: Jerett Evans, Bryar Sproat, Justin VanBlarcum.
