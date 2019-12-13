Joshua and Alicia Staus, of Sedalia, became the parents of a son, Milo Alan Staus, born Nov. 27, 2019, at Boone Hospital in Columbia. He weighed 7 pounds, 5.3 ounces.
Milo has an older sister, Aiden Staus age 4, and a deceased brother, Myles Staus. The maternal grandparents are Glenn and Elizabeth Gross and Douglas and Teresa Borgman of Marshall. The maternal great-grandparents are Dannie and Alberta Griffitt and Arlene Borgman of Marshall. The paternal grandparents are Michael and Gina Staus of Sedalia. The paternal great-grandparents are Milburn and Mary Staus and Bob and Marty Walkington of Sedalia.
