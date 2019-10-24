Well-known human geographer and Missouri storyteller Larry Brown will be the featured presenter at the Boonslick Historical Society fall meeting Nov. 3 at the historic Hotel Frederick in Boonville.
The meeting begins at 5:30 p.m. with a social hour followed by dinner at 6:30 p.m. and then the program. Dinner reservations are required and due by Oct. 24. Reservation requests with payment go to Boonslick Historical Society, P.O. Box 426, Boonville, MO 65233. Cost is $27 per person. Seating is limited.
For more information, contact Jim Steele at 660-537-0484 or jsteele@woodcreekmedia.com.
