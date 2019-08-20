In the final Summer Night's event, the Daum Museum of Contemporary Art will host SpoFest, a community group that promotes the writing and sharing of poetry and prose, at 6 p.m. Thursday.
Readers include Missouri's poet laureate Aliki Barnstone, Missouri's first poet laureate Walter Bargen, Faith Bemiss, Doug Kiburz, Debbie Noland, and Mark Pearce. Music will be provided by Tony Shaffer. For this special event, museum hours are 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. and admission is free.
SpoFest is a Sedalia-based nonprofit organization. Since 2011, SpoFest has provided multiple and varied reading venues. The heart of any SpoFest event is the reading of original pieces by local and occasional guest writers. Genres include poetry, prose, haiku, short stories, anecdotes, and essays.
Regular Daum Museum hours are 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 1 to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. For more information, call the museum at 660-530-5888 or visit www.daummuseum.org.
