Geraldine (Gerry) Sumners, of Sedalia, will observe her 90th birthday Sept. 13.
She was born Sept. 13, 1930, in Sedalia, the daughter of Bessie L. and Verdie L. Abney.
Gerry was married to the late Harlan R. Smith and Jessie (Jake) Sumners.
She is retired from the business office of Southwestern Bell Telephone Co., now AT&T. She has volunteered at the Salvation Army, Meals on Wheels and RSVP. Currently she volunteers for Telephone Pioneers of America, Birthright and the Sedalia Senior Center.
Geraldine has three children, Connie L. Edwards, the late Rick L. Smith and a stepson, Jeffrey C. Sumner; two grandchildren and two step-grandchildren and three step-great-grandchildren.
Birthday cards may be sent to Gerry at 1012 S. Center Ave., Sedalia, Mo. 65301.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.