As a way to honor Sedalia School District 200 staff members who put the district’s mission statement into action and those who display exemplary effort in celebrating student success, Superintendent Steve Triplett will award the “Superintendent’s Bell Ringer Award” each month.
The district’s stated mission is “to provide a challenging education in a safe environment for all students so they will become productive, responsible, and successful members of our diverse society.” While that is core to a Sedalia 200 education, Triplett also wants to acknowledge those who amplify student success so the community can connect with Sedalia 200 classrooms.
The recipient for September, the inaugural winner, is Washington Elementary School second grade teacher Holly Redd. She provided photos and explanations of six different classroom activities that were shared on the district Facebook page in September; community members were able to see how students were engaged with meaningful content in fun and innovative ways.
Washington Elementary Principal Lisa Volk said, “Ms. Redd moved from kindergarten to second grade this year. The move to second grade has brought new energy to her classroom, which is evident to many within the building. She is passionate about learning in her classroom and sharing that with the community.”
Triplett said, “We are fortunate to have caring and dedicated teachers like Ms. Redd working with our Sedalia 200 students. Every day, she challenges her students to grow academically while providing an atmosphere where they know they are cared for and can be successful.”
