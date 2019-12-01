Sedalia Police officers were led on a high speed chase across Sedalia early Sunday afternoon.
According to Sedalia Police Chief Matt Wirt, an SPD officer attempted to stop a vehicle Sunday afternoon because the vehicle had been reported stolen. The vehicle failed to stop and proceeded to lead officers on a high speed chase.
“I’m not positive on the different locations but I know it was a big loop,” Wirt said. “The pursuit was terminated once they were not able to see it anymore, but they have found it (the vehicle) in the 200 block of South Grand.”
Wirt said none of the police cars were hit, but the suspect did swerve at one of the patrol vehicles.
“We’ll have to watch the camera footage but it (the suspect’s vehicle) swerved at one of the police cars,” he explained. “We’re trying to review video and see what was going on there.”
