The Sedalia Visual Art Association has begun having regular meetings again at 6 p.m. on the first Thursday of the month at the Central Bank Annex, 402 W. Broadway Blvd. Meetings are free and open to the public. Haylea Smith was the speaker in June. The July speaker will be Cameron Cassidy Haynes who works with digital art.
The Hayden Liberty Center, where SVAA presently has the “Spring Fling Art Show,” opened again May 15. This year SVAA collaborated with the Sedalia Tree Board on its theme which is trees. The regular hours of the Liberty Center are 1 to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. The Liberty Center also plans to open on Monday, June 15 to allow more time to see the show. SVAA is planning a closing reception from 4 to 6 p.m. Friday, June 26. SVAA has checked with the Pettis County Health Center and can offer refreshments as long as there are separate, individual servings. Purchased art can be taken home at 6 p.m. that evening and artists can take their work home then too.
