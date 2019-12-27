Members of the Sedalia Visual Art Association (SVAA) have two new shows in Sedalia.
The show at Bothwell Regional Health Center cafeteria, 601 E. 14th St., features artists Maren Schenewark,
Marlis Wise and Linda Hoover. The other show is at the Sedalia Municipal Building, 200 S. Osage Ave., featuring artwork by Jack Dieckman, Linda Hoover and Linda Rhoads.
SVAA’s next meeting is at 6 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 2 downstairs at Central Bank Annex, 403 W. Broadway Blvd. Dr. Paula Brown will speak about her acrylic and watercolor paintings and her gallery and her work with veterans and recovering stroke victims. Meetings are free and open to the public.
