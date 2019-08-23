Show Me Sound Chorus chapter of Sweet Adelines International will celebrate 25 years of chartered success with an open house from 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 24 in the basement of Wesley United Methodist Church, 1322 W. Broadway Blvd. A short program will be presented at 3 p.m.
At the Scott Joplin Festival in 1992, two local women came up with a plan to create a Sweet Adelines chapter for Sedalia and the surrounding area. There had been a previous chorus but it had dissolved because of inactivity. Pam Haskell was singing with the Jefferson City Chorus at the festival and Lynn Cardone, who sang with Kansas City Chorus, met.
The determined pair contacted the Region 7 faculty of Sweet Adelines and got information on how to set up a chapter. They conducted the first meeting of Sedalia Harmony Chorus on Dec. 8. They started recruiting friends and family, rehearsing weekly. The Kansas City Chorus took the fledgling chorus under its wing and supplied it with information, education and support to get the chorus off the ground.
In January 1993, when the chorus was large enough and felt ready to audition, they did so and were told they were a candidate for “prospective” status. The Kansas City Chorus continued to send coaches and members to Sedalia to encourage and help the chorus grow in skill and administrative organization. Finally, the Sedalia Harmony Chorus (later changed to the current Show Me Sound) was set to audition for charter status. The chorus auditioned in May 1994 and was chartered as an official Sweet Adelines Chapter.
Sweet Adelines International, Tulsa, Oklahoma, was created in 1945 by a group of women whose husbands were active in the Society for the Preservation and Encouragement of Quartet Singing in America Inc. Sweet Adelines has since evolved into an organization of nearly 21,000 singers that spans the globe, connecting women all over the world. The organization promotes elevating women, music education, performance and competition in barbershop harmony and a cappella music.
