The 20th annual Sweet Springs Optimist Car Show will be hosted Sunday, Aug. 18 at the Sweet Springs City Park; rain date is Aug. 25.
This year’s event will feature 29 classes of cars, trucks, motorcycles, antique tractors, and specialty vehicles such as pro-street, T-buckets, any motorized vehicle not in a specified class, and unfinished. There are also special classes for Corvettes and Mustangs. All classes are open to any participants.
On-site registration is $20. Registration begins at 8:30 a.m. and judging will begin at 11 a.m. Trophies will be awarded at 3 p.m.
Other features include a 50-50 cash jackpot, various raffles, and a concession stand.
All proceeds will benefit the various youth projects the Optimist Club conducts throughout the year including the Halloween costume contest and trunk or treat, dictionaries to fourth graders, breakfast with Santa, oratorical contest, essay contest, substance abuse prevention poster contest, respect for law, and scholarships.
For more information, contact Dee Friel at 660-335-4174 or mayorfriel@gmail.com.
