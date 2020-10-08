According to the Pettis County Highway Department, the entire intersection at Swisher Road and Harms Road will be closed beginning Oct. 12 for 120 days for bridge replacement.
Swisher and Harms intersection to close for bridge replacement
- By Democrat Staff
