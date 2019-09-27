Donna Swords will observe her 72nd birthday Oct. 6.
She was born Oct. 6, 1947, in Lawrence, Kansas.
Donna is married to Mike Swords, of Sedalia.
She worked at Waterloo Industries and enjoys playing cards such as blackjack and solitaire.
Donna has two children, Michelle Harvey and Tony Christensen, both of Texas; seven grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.
Birthday cards may be sent to Donna at the Sylvia G. Thompson Residence Center, 3333 W. 10th St., Sedalia, Mo. 65301.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.