The Sylvia G. Thompson Residence Center will host a garage sale in the lower level of the building from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Aug 1 and 2 and from 8 a.m. to noon Aug. 3. All proceeds will be donated to the Alzheimer’s Association at the annual Walk to End Alzheimer’s hosted in September at Centennial Park.
