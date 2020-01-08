Sedalia Young Professionals will host its first meeting of 2020 at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 15 at Callis, 1727 W. Seventh St. in Sedalia.
Members will work on planning the 2020 events calendar, elect officers and decide committees for 2020. To run for a position, email President Katie Kirby at kgk4522@moval.edu. Officer positions available include president, vice president, treasurer, secretary, Sedalia Area Chamber of Commerce liaison, and public relations chair. Committees available include membership, social engagement, community involvement, and professional development.
For more information, visit facebook.com/sedaliayoungprofessionals or sedaliayoungprofessionals.com.
