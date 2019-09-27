The public is invited to join the Sedalia Young Professionals for a fall outdoor movie night at 7 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 28 at Gazebo Park at Second Street and South Ohio Avenue in downtown Sedalia.
Two movies will be shown, “The House on Haunted Hill” starring Vincent Price and “Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde” starring John Barrymore. Ozark Coffee will be providing free hot chocolate. Attendees are encouraged to bring their own snacks and chairs or blankets for seating.
The event is free and open to the public. For more information, visit facebook.com/SedaliaYoungProfessionals.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.