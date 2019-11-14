Table of 5 Catering will be taking orders for Thanksgiving dinner to benefit the Center for Human Services. Table of 5 Catering selects one organization each year and a portion of the proceeds are donated back to the organization selected. The dinner is $15 per person and $5 of every meal will be donated to CHS.
This year’s menu includes applewood smoked turkey, creamy cheesy herbed mashed potatoes, apple cranberry stuffing, whole green beans with almond slivers and mushrooms, and a dinner roll.
The individual dinner orders will be available to pick up from 2 to 4 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 27 at CHS, 1500 Ewing Dr. in Sedalia. To place an order, call 660-864-7461 or email lisa@tableof5catering.com by Sunday, Nov. 24.
