Mr. and Mrs. Cletus Tagtmeyer, of Smithton, will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary Aug. 15.
Carol Jean Whitworth and Cletus Tagtmeyer were married Aug. 15, 1970, at the La Monte Baptist Church by the Rev. Gary Taylor.
Mr. Tagtmeyer works at Carpet Plus.
The couple have two children, Curt (Kim) Tagtmeyer and Christa (Diedrick) Kahrs; and four grandchildren.
Travel plans to Hawaii with their children have been postponed until 2021.
