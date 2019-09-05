Taylor Chapel United Methodist Church will host a Community Block Party from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 7 at 400 N. Lamine Avenue (Pettis Street and Lamine Avenue). There will be food, fun, music, Joyful Noise Puppet Ministry, Merry Mary Face Painting, a bouncy house, crafts, balloons, games, and activities. All activities and food are free. For more information, call 660-826-2805 or 660-281-6012.

