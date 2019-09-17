A 16-year-old was seriously injured in a Johnson County crash Monday evening.
According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report, Christy D. Seiz, 43, of Holden, was traveling southbound on State Route 48 and Northwest 85th Road at 5:14 p.m., Monday. Gaberiel M. Long, 16, of Holden, pulled into the path of Seiz’s vehicle from a private drive. Seiz struck the drivers side of Long’s vehicle and Long’s vehicle came to rest in a ditch.
Long suffered serious injuries and was taken to Children’s Mercy Hospital by Life Flight Eagle. Seiz suffered minor injuries and refused treatment on scene.
