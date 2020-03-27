The Missouri Department of Transportation plans to turn on the temporary stoplights at the intersection of U.S. Route 65 and Rebar Road, near Nucor Steel, the first week of April, weather permitting.
Work will continue over the next couple of weeks to install the temporary signals at U.S. Route 65 and Rebar Road and U.S. 65 and state Routes H and HH. There will be temporary lane closures throughout the process. All work is weather dependent.
As part of the signal installation, MoDOT will reduce the speed limit to 55 miles per hour from state Route HH south into Sedalia.
For more information, visit www.modot.mo.gov/kansascity.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.