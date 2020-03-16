Robert H. Volker, President/CEO of Missouri Bank II, has announced that Missouri Bank II,
of Sedalia, will be merging with The Missouri Bank, of Warrenton, effective April 3.
The combination of the two banks will take advantage of additional efficiencies that will come with having consolidated operations departments including bookkeeping, data processing and regulatory compliance.
The Missouri Bank and The Missouri Bank II are both owned by Warren County Bancshares Inc. and have been operating under separate charters since Jan. 1, 1999.
The Missouri Bank II in Sedalia with branches in Smithton and Columbia combined with the Missouri Bank in Warrenton, with branches in Hermann, Wentzville and Foristell will have consolidated assets of approximately $325,000,000. The Missouri Bank will retain each location as locally managed throughout this consolidation.
“In the competitive banking environment today, eliminating some of the duplicated expenses incurred by both banks only makes good management sense,” Volker stated. “With this growth, we will be offering additional products as a depository and with combined capital accounts comes increased lending ability.”
Volker will remain President of The Missouri Bank’s western region and stated that existing staffing should remain unchanged. It is the desire of management and the Board of Directors, that this transition be seamless and it will be business as usual after the merger.
“This merger will be good for Sedalia as well as its existing branches,” Volker added. “The Missouri Bank will maintain business as usual with the same friendly customer service that we are known for.
“We are here to serve our community as an outstanding community bank working for the betterment of everyone,” he continued. “We look forward to continuing the success and progress we have had in serving the Sedalia, Smithton and Columbia communities.”
