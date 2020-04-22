As the COVID-19 pandemic shuts down society as everyone knows it, it may be also shutting down the mental health of many across the world, although there are ways to bolster one’s psyche during the crisis.
Jessica Arnold, a behavioral health consultant supervisor at Katy Trail Community Health, said on Tuesday she reached out to her team of five licensed clinical social workers and they discussed how the pandemic is impacting individuals locally.
She said one big mental health aspect is the loss of social support among individuals due to the pandemic.
“A lot of individuals who are stuck at home are noticing some increase of depression and anxiety,” Arnold said. “Because they don’t have those normal outlets.”
Loss of socialization is especially noticeable for those who live in rural areas.
“Areas that don’t have as much internet access, they are limited resources,” she explained. “We’ve also noticed children or school age kids, a lot of them are used to having that routine of school. It provides them their social outlet as well as structure and organization.”
She added many parents are also home due to the pandemic and are doing “the best they can” to teach their children. This can cause added stress for both parent and child.
“For a lot of kids that’s a big adjustment to have to make,” Arnold said. “Not going to school and having more free time, which can impact emotional health as well. We’ve seen some kids be more clingy and exhibiting negative behavior.”
She has also seen an upside to mental health due to the pandemic.
“There are some individuals that are really embracing that connectedness and being with family,” she noted. “And (they) are trying to do a lot more family activities.”
Some families have found they now have time to eat meals and play games together, which in turn builds family unity.
Arnold suggested ways to reduce stress and depression during the COVID-19 outbreak.
“The uncertainty of not knowing makes a huge difference,” she said. “Also, the uncertainty of financial stability is a big stressor for a lot of adults.
“There are a lot of things individuals can do,” she continued. “The big thing is trying to have some type of routine at home. Some structure.”
She said individuals and families should try to find activities to do other than using electronics.
“Doing some physical exercise,” she added. “I know we’re supposed to stay at home, but it’s OK to go for a walk. Try to get out and get some fresh air.”
Eating healthy is also important. Healthy foods help promote not only good mental health but good health in general.
Arnold added finding humor during the day can lift sagging spirits for everyone.
“(Finding) the positives, sometimes it’s hard to do,” she said. “I think also re-exploring past interests and hobbies. Things that we haven’t had time to do … trying to fill the day with things that give us a sense of accomplishment.
“Because as human beings we need that,” she continued. “We need … that enjoyment, that interaction and that purpose. When our mind is not very engaged it has a tendency of drifting to negative thoughts, feelings (and) memories.”
She added mindfulness is a good calming strategy.
“That is being present in the moment, without judgment,” Arnold said. “I think that a very big factor is trying to keep our minds engaged.
“I think everyone is focusing on the ‘what if?’” she said. “When we focus on the things we don’t have the answers to, it takes away the strength to deal with the things we can deal with.”
Arnold suggested people look at the things they can do for themselves, others and their physical and emotional health.
“I think that’s kind of a big one right there,” Arnold said.
Katy Trail Community Health is still seeing patients through phone sessions and Zoom video chats. For assistance call 660-826-4774.
Burrell Behavioral Health also offered information in a news release issued Wednesday stating, “COVID-19 has changed the way we live, the way we work, and the way we engage with many of the people in our lives. And even while we continue to ‘physically distance’ to slow the spread of the novel coronavirus, it is also essential that we remain socially and emotionally connected to one another.”
Burrell said since stay-at-home orders were issued in Missouri, it has launched several virtual, group-based services to help meet the needs of the communities and the essential workers keeping them running. All services are available in all Burrell regions unless otherwise noted.
Every day at 12:45 p.m. on Facebook Live (www.facebook.com/burrellcenter), Burrell leads a community-wide check-in open to anyone who just needs to take a few moments to find ways to cope and connect during the pandemic.
Burrell Behavioral Health also provides a 24/7 Crisis Help Line. For those needing mental health assistance, call 1-800-395-2132 for central Missouri and 1-800-494-7355 for southwest Missouri. For more information, visit www.burrellcenter.com/covid19response.
