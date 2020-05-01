Darlene Thomas of Cedarhurst Living Center will celebrate her 90th birthday Saturday, May 2.
She and her husband, Ralph, operated a farm for 67 years. They’ve been married for more than 72 years. She also worked at the Sedalia Middle School and the Pettis County Recorder Of Deeds Office. She loves playing the piano, watching old movies and participating in Cedarhurst activities.
Darlene has four sons, Karis (Mary Ann) Thomas and Dwayne (Tina) Thomas, all of Sedalia, Chris Thomas, of Altadena California, and the late Rodney Thomas (Melanie); six grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.
Birthday cards may be sent to Darlene at 3751 West 10th St., Apartment 209, Sedalia, Mo. 65301.
