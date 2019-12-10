A vehicle overturned during an accident late Monday afternoon in downtown Sedalia.
Three vehicles were involved in an accident Monday afternoon after a vehicle reportedly ran a red light at South Ohio Avenue and East Third Street with only minor injuries reported.
According to Sedalia Police Sgt. Aaron Berry, the accident was caused by a southbound vehicle on South Ohio Avenue.
“It appears the white Toyota was coming southbound on Ohio,” Berry said. “Witnesses tell us that he ran the red light and struck the westbound (on East Third Street) blue Jeep in the side, causing the blue Jeep to overturn. It overturned into a grey Saturn SUV which was eastbound (on East Third Street).”
While the accident looked bad with the overturned vehicle, Berry said the accident looked “a whole lot worse than it actually is.” Berry said they only had three minor reported injuries shortly after the accident occurred.
“All injuries were minor…” he said. “I know the driver (of the Saturn) was complaining of injuries and somebody else was looked at and a lady in the Jeep…The subject that was driving the white car that ran the red light, he was not injured.”
