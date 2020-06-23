Pettis County is home to 42,339 residents. According to Pettis County Clerk Nick La Strada, as of June 23, there are 26,065 registered voters in the county. Yet historically, the average voter turnout in the past seven primary elections for Pettis County is 23.23%.
During the June 2 Municipal Election, voters were asked to decide on Sedalia City Council members, trustees for the State Fair Community College Board of Trustees and members of a number of local school boards, members to the Pettis County Ambulance District and three tax proposals, all of which have an impact on the lives of county residents in multiple ways. In the June 2 election, 3,591 voters or 13.5% cast their vote to decide those races.
“Voting is both a responsibility and a privilege,” La Strada said via email Tuesday. “Every vote has an impact on the outcome of an election. One single vote on any political race or issue on any type of election — county, state or national — could change the outcome.
“Voting is a symbol of unity,” he continued. “In a presidential election on that day, millions of Americans go to choose who will lead our country — that is power. Voting is our power.”
La Strada went on to say citizens should honor and respect the right they have as Americans because “some countries are not as lucky.”
“We have elections so we, here in America, can make the decisions.” La Strada noted.
Demographics provided by the clerk’s office show slightly more females (52%) than males (48%) vote countywide. Perhaps more telling are the numbers of voters by age in Pettis County:
• Age 18 to 25 registered voters: 3,301
• Age 26 to 45 registered voters: 8,184
• Age 46 and older registered voters: 14,580
Individuals may register to vote as young as age 17 1/2 but they must be 18 by election day in order to vote.
Missouri voters must by law be citizens of the United States and residents of the state and county in which they vote.
According to the Missouri Secretary of State’s website, individuals are prohibited from voting if they are imprisoned; on probation or parole after conviction of a felony; have been convicted of a felony or misdemeanor connected to voting; or have been declared incapacitated.
Residents in Pettis County have three ways to register to vote, according to La Strada. Individuals may go to the Pettis County Clerk’s Office on the second floor of the Pettis County Courthouse to obtain a voter registration card. Registration cards may also be obtained at www.pettisclerk.com. There are then two options for individuals to chose. They may either print a card and mail or bring it to the clerk’s office or register online with the Missouri Secretary of State’s website.
The voter registration deadline for the Aug. 4 Primary Election is July 8.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.