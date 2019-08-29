The Smith-Cotton Tiger Pride Marching Band will have its Community Preview performance at 7 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 29 at Tiger Stadium. All are welcome to get a free sneak peek at this season's field show, "Pure Imagination."
