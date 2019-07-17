The Sedalia Police Department in conjunction with Applebee’s hosted a Tip a Cop event to raise money and awareness for Special Olympics Missouri July 10.
Tips and raffle tickets brought in more than $2,900, which will be used to aid the Central Area Special Olympic athletes in their participation in sporting events at no cost to them.
Drive it Home tickets are still available at the Sedalia Police Department. For more information, contact Cmdr. Larry Ward or Sandy Goff at 660-826-8100 ex. 1201 or 1202.
