MOBERLY — Elevating the program to historic heights, these Lady Cardinals may never land.
Tipton girls basketball earned its first MSHSAA Class 2 semifinals berth Saturday with a 57-41 victory over Paris at Moberly Area Community College.
With the win, the Lady Cardinals (25-5) advance to face Blue Eye 4:30 p.m. Friday at Hammons Student Center in Springfield in its first-ever Final Four appearance.
“You kind of dream about it as a coach, getting to this point,” said Tipton head coach Jason Culpepper. “Having a team that’s capable. It felt like for about three out of our four times we won a district championship, it felt like we were good enough to get there.
“I tell the girls every day, you don’t know what’s going to happen. The ball might not fall. The other team, they might make shots they normally don't hit. So don’t leave it to chance. Just play every possession like it’s the last one."
Lady Cardinals freshman Myra Claas scored 17 of her game-high 23 points in the first half, and landed a pair of 3-pointers to help lift Tipton to a 22-3 lead after the first period.
Defending Paris senior Tori Hamilton, a 6-foot-5 center committed to SIU-Edwardsville, required acrobatic leaps to cut off passing lanes in the airspace. Held scoreless in the first period, Hamilton scored 13 points in the third to bring the Lady Coyotes within eight points, 38-30.
Culpepper said effectively defending Hamilton determined the pace of the Lady Cardinals offense.
“Give that help defense, go after the ball in the air and don’t let her catch it,” Culpepper said. “If we hit the ball to half court — which we did once, and we got the ball — great. If we just get a jump ball, great. But don’t let her catch it in the air clean.
“When she catches it in the air clean, there’s nothing we can do. She either makes it or misses it. We can’t get up that high to stop her.”
Tipton senior Alexa Jurgensmeyer extended the lead to 25 points at the free-throw line with 4 minutes, 24 seconds until halftime. Paris followed the freebies by outscoring the Lady Cardinals 12-2 en route to a 32-17 halftime standing.
With about three minutes remaining in the third, Jurgensmeyer answered a Hamilton post move with a 3-pointer to give Tipton a 41-30 lead.
Jurgensmeyer, who finished with 13 points, said the Lady Cards shed a passive approach with a game-clinching focus to fend off the Paris run.
“We started playing too far back, we weren’t attacking much,” Jurgensmeyer said. “We were forgetting to help on defense. … We were succumbing to their pressure.”
Tipton senior Abby Backes and freshman Briar Cox served as closers, scoring six points apiece in the fourth quarter. Culpepper said he was pleased with the balanced, concentrated effort down the stretch.
“Every possession on defense was a battle,” Culpepper said. “They had to earn everything that they got; I just thought the girls did tremendous.”
Alex Agueros can be reached at sports@sedaliademocat.com or on Twitter @abagueros2.
