Sedalia had two fires over the last four days that resulted in the total loss of both structures.
The Sedalia Fire Department received a call for a house fire around 7:30 p.m. July 19 in the 1200 block of South Harrison Avenue. According to Sedalia Fire Chief Greg Harrell, it was reported there was heavy smoke and the house was fully involved.
“When our crews arrived on scene the back side of the house was fully involved and then they had fire coming out of the windows on the second floor,” Harrell said. “Basically it was pretty much the whole interior of the house was burning. They fought their way into it to search and start fighting the fire.”
Harrell said it took a couple of hours for the fire to be totally put out due to a lot of hot spots. The house was a “total loss,” according to Harrell. The incident is under investigation by the Missouri Fire Marshal’s office.
“We have some questions about it. That’s why we called the fire marshal's office on that,” he said.
Sedalia Police Cmdr. David Woolery said the department is working with the marshal’s office on the case, but they do not have anything to report at this time. A SPD detective has been assigned to the case.
Harrell also said the high temperatures and humidity at the time of the fire were a “severe hinderance” along with a lot of interior fire fighting.
“There’s recommendations on how long they (firefighters) can operate before they are mandatorily required to be sat down and rested. We don't always have the ability to say, ‘Ok we’re going to take a break right now’ you know, because we’re not a large department…” he said. “Friday night there were several of us that were working to help on that situation.”
The second fire took place at a business in the 100 block of South Prospect Avenue around 7:37 p.m. July 22. Harrell said the business owner was working outside when he heard a loud “pop.” When he attempted to enter to investigate there was a lot of smoke and heat inside the building.
“I know that they got on scene and again had a fire with a lot of smoke and heavy heat coming out of that building. A lot of fire inside of that building,” Harrell said.
“It was a metal skin, metal roof building. It was, I believe, five vehicles damaged inside of the building and then a couple on the outside they probably had some smoke damage. The building is going to be a total loss.”
That incident is also under investigation by the Missouri Fire Marshal’s office because it is a commercial structure and there is a high dollar value, according to Harrell.
“The one last (Monday) night is also being investigated by the state fire marshal’s office mainly just to determine the cause. I’m very comfortable that the one last night was accidental…” he said.
Harrell said the department is thankful for the cooler weather this week.
“We’re just grateful for the cooler air like everybody else. It takes the strain off air conditioners, electrical systems, and in the event of an emergency, it takes a lot of the strain off of our people,” he said. “Today’s (Tuesday’s) warm and it’s one thing to fight a fire but there’s a little breeze and it’s cooler this week but when you have those high temperatures and humidity like last week, it’s rough.”
