Tractor Supply’s Mobile Fair Tour is making its way to Sedalia this fair season where fairgoers will have the chance to experience fun and games at the Tractor Supply booth. Additionally, 4-H and FFA youth who are making a difference will be recognized as a “Great Neighbor” winner for their work and contribution to their communities.
The “Great Neighbor” contest encouraged youth to submit a photo and caption of a 4-H or FFA program or experience that shows how they’ve made a significant impact in their community. The winning students attending the Missouri State Fair are Kaitlynn Foster, from Troy; Airyn Guinn, from Holden; and Ali, Owen and Brayden Reid, from Concordia.
Foster won the contest for teaching children the importance of bees to agriculture and the economy; Guinn won the contest because she works hard restoring gardens in her community; and the Reid siblings won for keeping a food pantry stocked for the homeless in their community.
The winners will be honored during a special ceremony at 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 10 at the Tractor Supply booth at the Missouri State Fair. In addition to a commemorative plaque, winners will walk away with a special Tractor Supply gift pack.
