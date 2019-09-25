Tractor Supply Company is inviting farmers, craft makers and artisans to join the Farmers Market event at their local TSC store on Saturday, Sept. 28. The event is an opportunity for members of the community to showcase their many talents and display homemade and homegrown goods, whether they are new to the market or have been selling for years.
Every fall, Tractor Supply hosts local vendors and creators at their on-site Farmers Market. Tractor Supply also hosts an annual spring Market Day event. Interested vendors can learn more and register at TractorSupply.com/FarmersMarket or visit the local Tractor Supply store to sign up by Wednesday, Sept. 25. There is no cost for participation.
All vendors participating must comply with state and local ordinances. The Farmers Market at Tractor Supply is a free event and open to the public.
