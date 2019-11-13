A trailer home was destroyed in a fire Wednesday night in Pettis County.
The Pettis County Fire Protection District was called to a structure fire in the 26000 block of Goodwill Chapel Road at 6:23 p.m. Wednesday. Capt. Mark Stevenson said the residence was fully engulfed when firefighters arrived. The flames were contained before 7 p.m. as firefighters continued to combat thick smoke.
Several pumper trucks from the PCFPD, a Pettis County Ambulance District unit and Pettis County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to the scene. Stevenson said a propane tank was near the trailer but that it did not pose any danger.
“We have no idea yet what happened,” Stevenson told the Democrat once crews were beginning to clear the scene around 7:40 p.m. “It’s too far gone to be able to tell.”
No one was inside the trailer at the time of the fire and officials are working to determine who owns it. No injuries were reported.
The last few weeks have been busy for the Sedalia Fire Department, responding to eight structure fires with a variety of causes in less than three weeks. Stevenson said PCFPD has not been nearly as busy and that it had been more than a week since the district responded to a county fire. He noted the district did respond to mutual aid for the Blackwater Area Fire Protection District in Saline County for the fire that destroyed the popular Stuckey’s gas station and convenience store Nov. 1.
