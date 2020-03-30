The City of Sedalia will observe Good Friday on Friday, April 10.
All city trash collection days will move to one day earlier in the week. For the week of April 6, those with a regular pick-up day of Tuesday will be moved to Monday, Wednesday to Tuesday, Thursday to Wednesday and Friday to Thursday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.