Missouri State Treasurer Scott Fitzpatrick is reminding Missourians to enter the MO Money Sweepstakes before June 4. The sweepstakes will give away $100,000 in MOST 529 contributions, with the first drawing Friday, May 15 and the final drawing June 4.
50 scholarships will be awarded — 25 $529 scholarships, 10 $1,000 scholarships, and 15 $5,029 scholarships. This is the largest sweepstakes in the program’s 20-year history.
Missourians can enter online at mostsweeps.com. Participants must be at least 18 years and a Missouri resident.
MOST, Missouri’s 529 Education Plan, is a tax-advantaged savings plan for education expenses. Money in MOST accounts can be used to pay for K-12 tuition and trade, college, and graduate school tuition and expenses. Contributions are eligible for state tax deductions, which can save families up to $864 a year, and assets in MOST 529 accounts grow tax free.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.