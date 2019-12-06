Trinity Pyrmont Lutheran Church, 2831 Pyrmont Road north of Stover, will host its annual Ole Tyme Christmas in the Country at 7 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 7. A Christmas carol sing-a-long will begin at 6:45 p.m.
This year’s theme is “Come to Bethlehem.” The program will feature a variety of Christmas music. Congregation members will depict the Nativity of Jesus’ birth. Cookies, hot chocolate and hot apple cider will be served.
The evening’s offering will be divided between the Stover and Cole Camp food pantries.
