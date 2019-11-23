All Troop 430 leaders, past leaders, Troop 430 alumni and Eagle Scouts are invited to participate in a Day of Service at 8:30 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 7 to help the troop clean, organize and refurbish the Scout Center, 808 Augusta St. There are several projects to complete. Lunch will be provided. Bringing a truck, trailer, ladders, or power washer would be appreciated.

