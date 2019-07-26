True Vine Fellowship, 600 N. Moniteau Ave., will host a barbecue dinner from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, July 27. The church will serve chicken or pork chops, baked beans, potato salad or coleslaw. The cost is $10. For more information, call 660-826-2924, 660-826-1007 or 660-596-4189. 

