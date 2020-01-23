True Vine Fellowship Church of God In Christ, 600 N. Moniteau Ave., will host an Installation Service Sunday, Jan. 26. The Passing of the Mantle from Superintendent Emeritus W.T. Morris to Javion Jones, who will become pastor at True Vine, will take place at 3:30 p.m. Bishop John M. Johnson will oversee the Installation Service. Everyone is invited to this historical event.
True Vine Fellowship to host Installation Service
- By Democrat Staff
