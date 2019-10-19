True Vine Church of God in Christ, 600 N. Moniteau Ave., will host a gospel benefit concert in memory of Kiera Chinique Cline at 3 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 19. The concert is in memory of those killed by gun violence. Proceeds will help support children and families who work with Healing Pathways Victim Service Agency.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.