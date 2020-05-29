The following area students were recently named to the Truman State President’s List for the spring 2020 semester. To qualify for this list an undergraduate student must attain a semester 4.0 grade point average and must complete at least 12 credit hours.
Cole Camp: Savannah Dieckmann.
Marshall: Allison Barnes.
Sedalia: Abby Smeltzer, Caroline Young.
Stover: Stewart Smythe.
Warrensburg: Grace Bushmeyer, Shania Montufar, Ashley Staab.
Warsaw: Logan O’Carroll.
Vice President for Academic Affairs’ List
To qualify for this list an undergraduate student must attain a semester grade point average of at least 3.5 and must complete at least 12 credit hours.
Clinton: Emily Balke.
Cole Camp: Welton Vosmith
Green Ridge: Grace Edgar.
Knob Noster: Mollie Nevels.
Sedalia: Audrey Currey-Gilreath, Zoe Harper, Emma Rollings, Sadie Rollings, Alyson Talbott.
Warrensburg: Natalie Fatka, Addie Jackson.
