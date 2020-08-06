Truman State University has released the names of students who graduated following the spring semester.
Students who graduated with honors have that distinction noted by their names. Cum laude recognizes those who earned a grade point average between 3.50-3.74. Magna cum laude is for graduates with a grade point average between 3.75-3.89. Summa cum laude honors graduates with a grade point average above 3.9.
Cole Camp: Savannah Lauren Dieckmann, Cum Laude.
La Monte: Erin Janett Marie Warner, Summa Cum Laude.
Sedalia: Caroline Louise Young, Magna Cum Laude.
Warsaw: Logan O’Carroll.
