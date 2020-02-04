The following area students were recently named to the Truman State president and vice president’s honor rolls. To be eligible for the president’s list a student must have obtained a 4.0 GPA. Those named to the vice president’s list obtained a GPA of 3.5 to 3.9.
President’s List
Cole Camp: Savannah Dieckmann.
La Monte: Erin Warner.
Marshall: Allison Barnes, Jaylee Hazell.
Sedalia: Emma Rollings, Sadie Rollings, Loraine Sperling, Caroline Young.
Warrensburg: Grace Bushmeyer, Ashley Staab.
Vice President’s List
Green Ridge: Grace Edgar.
Sedalia: Zoe Harper, Alyson Talbott.
