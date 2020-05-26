Harry S. Truman Memorial Veterans’ Hospital and the Columbia Vet Center are teaming up to provide mobile COVID-19 screening and testing services for veterans at all eight of Truman VA’s Community-Based Outpatient Clinics. For veterans who are not enrolled in VA, administrators will be on-site to facilitate rapid enrollment for those who qualify.
Services will be offered at the Sedalia clinic, 3320 W. 10th St., from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday, May 28.
