Florence M. (Hainline) Turner will celebrate her 100th birthday Aug. 22.
She was born Aug. 22, 1920, in Wilcox. She graduated from high school in Maitland.
Florence was married to the late William “Willie” I. Turner Aug. 24, 1941, in St. Joseph.
She was a housewife and helped take care of the farm when her husband was away from home. She also worked in the laundry at several motels in Sedalia. For more than 50 years, Florence was a member of the Prairie Ridge Club. She was also a member of the Luv Less Club and helped with 4-H.
She has eight children, Virginia, Mary, Michael, Wanetta, Nova, Cheryl, Marvin, and Susan; 13 grandchildren, 16 great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren.
