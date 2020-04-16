The Pettis County Health Center confirmed two additional cases of COVID-19 in Pettis County on Thursday, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to nine.
According to a news release, two people have been discharged from isolation, six are recovering at home and one is hospitalized.
Health center staff continues to work with Katy Trail Community Health to test those individuals in contact with additional risk factors.
Community testing for COVID-19 by appointment began Tuesday at Katy Trail Community Health, 821 Westwood Dr. All individuals must have an order from a doctor to receive testing. Katy Trail can determine if individuals without a primary care physician meet the necessary criteria for testing. Testing is also available at Katy Trail facilities in Warsaw, Versailles and Marshall.
Some citizens have asked questions about the number of cases being reported in Pettis County. The health center offered some insight regarding data reporting from the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services.
“As many have noticed, the numbers that we (the Pettis County Health Center) put out do not always match the totals in the daily update from DHSS,” the health center posted on its Facebook page. “This is due to reporting times and when we receive the notifications. Starting today (Thursday), our daily positives will be updated on our website at 4 p.m. The weekend numbers will be updated with Monday's numbers.”
Officials remind citizens to practice safe social distancing if they must be out in public. This includes wearing a mask in public and keeping 6 feet of distance between individuals.
Anyone with symptoms is reminded to call their health care provider before seeking treatment at a medical facility unless it is an emergency situation requiring immediate medical attention.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.