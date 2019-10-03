Two 17-year-olds have been arrested after a chase and investigation revealed their involvement in four vehicle thefts.
According to a Sedalia Police Department press release, at approximately 2:09 a.m. Tuesday, patrol officers were dispatched to the 900 block of South State Fair Boulevard for a report of suspicious activity. Two male subjects had been seen running from the area in hooded sweatshirts.
Officer Kyle Schmitt located a vehicle leaving the 1900 block of West 10th Street and began to follow it. The vehicle drove to the 2100 block of West Broadway Boulevard and stopped in a parking lot. Two subjects exited the vehicle and one immediately began running from the area. The other subject began to comply, but then also ran. Schmitt pursued the second subject who was soon located and arrested by Officer John Cook. The subject was identified as Izaak H. Bartley, of Sedalia.
It was then discovered the vehicle the subjects ran from was stolen just prior to Schmitt locating it.
The other subject was located and arrested later in the day by Officers John Hammond and Davis Mittlehauser and Detective John Fellows. The subject was identified as Austin J. Hedrick, of Sedalia.
Through investigation and questioning, Detective Travis St. Cyr was able to request additional charges against Bartley and Hedrick for being involved in three other stolen vehicles from Sept. 7. One of the vehicles was crashed into a light pole after it was stolen.
Bartley has been charged with felony second-degree burglary and felony stealing a motor vehicle. Bartley also has another pending case from September for charges of felony first-degree tampering with a motor vehicle and misdemeanor leaving the scene of an accident. Bartley has a preliminary hearing for the September charges scheduled for Oct. 29.
Hedrick has been charged in two separate cases. In one case, Hedrick has been charged with felony leaving the scene of an accident and two counts of felony stealing a motor vehicle and was issued a $10,000 bond. in the other case, Hedrick has been charged with felony stealing a motor vehicle and felony resisting arrest and was issued a $7,500 bond.
