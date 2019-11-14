Two individuals were arrested Friday morning after the Sedalia Police Department served a no-knock search warrant in Sedalia.
According to a Sedalia Police Department press release, SPD served a no-knock search warrant in the 900 block of West Henry Street regarding drug-related activity occurring at the residence.
After making entry into the residence three adults were located. A search revealed methamphetamine, prescription pills, and drug paraphernalia. Additional evidence indicated methamphetamine was being distributed from the residence.
Two suspects were arrested and transported to the Pettis County Jail where they were placed on 24-hour holds.
Eric Brown, 28, of the residence, has been charged with felony delivery of a controlled substance with a $5,000 bond, cash or surety. He was arraigned Tuesday and a hearing for attorney status has been scheduled for Dec. 10
Shea T. Archibeque, 27, of the 4300 block of South Limit Avenue, has been charged with two counts of felony delivery of a controlled substance. He was not issued a bond. He was arraigned Tuesday and a hearing for attorney status has been scheduled for Nov. 26.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.