Recent bridge inspections showed deterioration, requiring the Missouri Department of Transportation to restrict heavy loads on two bridges on state routes in the Windsor area.
New weight limit signs will be installed as soon as possible at the bridges at the state Route 2 bridge over Tebo Creek west of Windsor and the state Route 52 bridge over the Katy Trail southeast of Windsor.
The weight limits on both bridges have been restricted to 25 tons. The bridges will remain open to traffic and are safe for travel.
